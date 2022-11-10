New Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes recruit Harry Fitzsimmons is excited ahead of his return to the Riverina Football League.
Fitzsimmons and Dean Lord were announced as the Goannas first major signings ahead of the 2023 season with MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe excited to have the pair on board.
A former Gerald Clear Medal winner, Fitzsimmons was looking forward to the challenge ahead saying he has been thinking about a return to the RFL for the past couple of years.
"I was pretty keen for a change up," Fitzsimmons said.
"I've been thinking about trying to get back into the RFL for a year or two now and I just thought the time was right."
The talented midfielder has spent the last five years with East Wagga-Kooringal and has been one of the Hawks' best players during that time.
In addition to his league best and fairest win, Fitzsimmons is also a Hawks' best and fairest winner and said it was a hard decision to leave Gumly Oval and coach Matt Hard.
"It was pretty hard to leave the club and all of the boys," he said.
"I love the club and especially all of my mates, it was also hard to leave Matty Hard as he's been my only AFL coach since I was 16.
"It was really hard to leave him, but at the end of the day I want to play better footy and better my own footy and I think the RFL is where it suits me."
Fitzsimmons is the latest high-end departure from the Farrer League with North Wagga pair Cayden Winter and Nathan Dennis joining North Albury along with Marrar star Jack Reynolds while Coleambally best and fairest winner Max Hillier has joined Coolamon.
There was a fair bit of interest in Fitzsimmons from rival clubs with his decision to play for the Goannas coming after a chat with Rowe.
"I had a chat with Rowey and that was the end for me," he said.
"Just the way he talked and I've heard good things about Rowey's coaching.
"I just thought the best thing for my footy was playing under Rowey and alongside someone like Nelson Foley in their system that they have out at Mango."
The Goannas finished fourth last year before being bundled out of the first week of finals by a rampant Turvey Park side.
After Mangoplah endured a season from hell on the injury front last year, Fitzsimmons was confident the Goannas would be contenders again next season.
"We are shaping up pretty good for next year," he said.
"But there are a few RFL clubs that have signed some good players as well, like Griffith who has signed all those Canberra players.
"Then there will be Coolamon and Ganmain who will be strong again, I think it will be a pretty red hot competition next year."
Fitzsimmons last played in the RFL in 2016 and said that it was a little bit daunting to return given how much the standard has improved over the past few years.
"A lot has changed and I haven't played it for a while," he said.
"I'm pretty keen to get back into it, it's a bit daunting at the same time, but yeah I'm keen.
"It's a bit faster and the grounds are a bit bigger, so I think it will suit me a lot better."
