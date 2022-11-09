The Daily Advertiser

Leeton school teacher Mark Ciavarella is missing in Africa where he was living and working as an English teacher

By Talia Pattison
November 9 2022
Mark Ciavarella pictured in 2006 (left) and in later years. Pictures by John Gray & supplied

THE family of missing Leeton school teacher Mark Ciavarella say they are holding out hope he will be found alive.

