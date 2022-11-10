Letters: Realignment is the way forward for export freight

Business around Griffith NSW export 150,000 containers via the Port of Melbourne every year. More leave via Sydney and Port Kembla.
Much of that freight volume is expected to grow in future years. For our region to continue our growth, we need greater access to Port Kembla to facilitate imports and exports. I would strongly urge the state government to seriously look to realignment of Macquarie Pass to improve our region's access to export in a timely manner.
It's quite obvious the Southern Highlands needs improved access. In my view, Mt Ousley can not carry the volumes of freight needed to grow our industries and we should be planning for the future right now.
Greg Adamson, Griffith
So Robert Simms (Daily Advertiser, November 7) thinks, in the loosest sense, that reciting the Lord's Prayer alienates MPs from the wider community.
I assume even he would not make such an empirical statement without evidence ... would he?
I'm pretty much an agnostic but I always enjoy the calming effect of reciting this prayer.
So rather than allowing his parliamentary colleagues the democratic choice of reciting or keeping their mouths shut, he wants to ban it for all. And people voted for him? Well Robert, if you were my only choice I'd abstain because I'd rather vote like a donkey than for one.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, you did something wonderful when you ceased live export of Australian sheep.
Please consider no live export of any Australian animals. So many animals suffer for three to six months travelling to countries where, if they survive the journey, they are bludgeoned or hacked to death. This does not need to happen.
Please consider stopping this horrible and barbaric business.
Please show compassion for all living creatures and end live export. We all voted for Labor and you didn't let us down with stopping live sheep export. We now beg of you, to stop this needless cruelty for all Australian animals.
Do not let these ships leave our shores with animals that can be slaughtered here for meat, if they must, quickly.
I think it is a great pity that discussion regarding human-induced climate change is now strongly influenced by political comment.
Of course there are notable exceptions, but on many occasions when I hear politicians talking about human-induced climate change, it is evident that scientific knowledge on the subject is in short supply.
