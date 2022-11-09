The city of Wagga is set to go back on flood alert barely a week after enduring its worst flood in ten years.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting 60 millimetres of rain to fall from Friday until Monday with the heaviest falls expected to hit on Sunday.
The State Emergency Service is urging flood weary communities across the region to brace themselves with more severe weather forecast to develop over the far western inland and move across the state this weekend.
The renewed wet conditions are expected to worsen the current flood emergency across the region.
In Wagga alone, the Murrumbidgee River is still sitting well above the minor flood level, sitting at 8.33 metres at 5.30pm on Wednesday.
SES public information officer Scott McLennan said there will be anxiety in the coming days.
"Unfortunately whenever we hear the word rain or start to see the clouds form, anxiety starts to build right across the region," Mr McLennan said.
"We understand that, because we have the same issues ourselves.
"It is going to be very hard to predict where the widespread rainfall will fall.
"But we do know and it's proven there will be flash flooding and storm activity.
"This means branches are going to come down and roads are going to be inundated. Sometime properties will also be inundated."
Mr McLennan said the SES are working with communities and asking them to prepare for storm activity, to use the time now to take control of what they can, review their plans and make safe decisions for themselves and their families.
"On Tuesday night for example, even though we've been saying this for four months now, we still conducted three rescues for people who drove through floodwaters," he said.
The SES has assisted over 470 flood rescues over the last three months and Mr McLennan stressed it is vital motorists do not drive through floodwaters.
"Just because it was safe yesterday, doesn't mean it is going to be safe today or tomorrow," he said.
Earlier this week, Wagga experienced multiple flood rescues after torrential rain inundated parts of town.
The torrential rains forced the closure of the Sturt Highway in East Wagga, barely a day after it reopened following last week's major flood peak.
Mr McLennan said more flash flooding is expected because of how "saturated" the ground is at the moment.
"Farmers can't get their crops because of the amount of water sitting underneath the soil, it's all just mud," he said.
"When that happens, it all has to go somewhere, hence why flash flooding occurs."
In some good news, as river continues to recede, more Wagga residents are set to return home.
On Wednesday Mr McLennan said a final decision was pending before residents get the green light to go home.
People living inside the main North Wagga Levee and in Gumly Gumly have already been allowed to return.
"Residents of North Wagga and Moorong have now been cleared and we're [now] waiting on some of those outer-lying areas north of North Wagga," Mr McLennan said.
He said while the warning remained current for locations outside the North Wagga levee, that was expected to come down on Wednesday.
"As the water starts to recede quite quickly along those couple of roads, we just need to ensure that it's safe before we release it," he said.
Meanwhile, with Flowerdale and Edward Street West still underwater, residents in those areas must wait a bit longer.
"We are working with those residents in that area just to ensure they are safe," Mr McLennan said.
