The flood recovery continues in Cootamundra, with more families coming forward everyday seeking support.
The Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council will be holding flood support meetings over Friday and Saturday where a range of support services will be available to residents.
And they hope the events will help them get a better idea of how many people have been affected.
The Council's Andrew Brock is in charge of the recovery effort, he said they've had 52 families so far call the council for help with damage to their properties.
"Everyday I'm getting more calls at council from people that weren't on the original assessment list and so we're just coordinating with SES and police to get those assessments undertaken and work out what assistance they require," he said.
Mr Brock said waters have started to recede in Gundagai so the council has the task of starting village flood assessments, and he said it is a "possibility" that some families in the area may have to be relocated.
"At the moment,we're still getting people reporting to us so the information is continually a work in progress," he said.
"The big question people are asking is 'what financial assistance is available?'
"That's the idea of this recovery point, id for people to be able to talk to the specialist."
The recovery drop in point will have representatives from Centrelink, Resilience NSW, Service NSW, Services Australia among others in one place for people to get help.
BlazeAid will be one of the support services available and the group primarily offer support to farmers with damaged fencing and infrastructure after natural disasters.
They'll be on the ground to help with general clean up also, Mr Brock said.
Chief Executive Officer Melissa Jones said the last three years have been very difficult for disaster teams with back to back fires and floods.
"We haven't had a break since 2019 and that's really unusual," she said. "I've never seen anything like it ... it's quite unnerving."
Mr Brock said the two day event will be important for the ongoing recovery efforts in the town.
"If you've been affected by floods please register with council because it's this list of affected people that will go to [agencies] to coordinate what works needs to be undertaken, what members of the community need help and what help they require," Mr Brock said.
Flood support will be available at the Civic Hall at 81 Wallendoon Street, Friday 11 and Saturday 12 November, 10am to 4pm.
For more information, visit: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
