Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council to hold flood support meetings to help people affected by flash floods get aid

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated November 9 2022 - 7:41pm, first published 4:30pm
Cootamundra was hit with a 1-in-100 year flood last week and the recovery effort continues as aid agencies hit the ground. Picture by Conor Burke

The flood recovery continues in Cootamundra, with more families coming forward everyday seeking support.

Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Journalist

