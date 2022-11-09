A man has been pulled to safety in a dramatic rescue captured on video in Narrandera this week.
On Tuesday night, Fire and Rescue NSW in-water technicians came to the rescue after a four-wheel drive became trapped in floodwaters on the Sturt Highway driving through the town.
The vehicle was towing farming machinery when it became stuck and water had reached above the tyres, preventing the driver from opening the doors and escaping.
Such was the extent of the floodwaters that FRNSW Strike Team Foxtrot were forced to leave their vehicle hundreds of metres away, ditching that for a boat to safely complete the rescue.
On reaching the driver, firefighters freed him and placed a lifejacket over his head, before taking him by boat to a safe location.
FRNSW, in support of the State Emergency Service, is reminding people that a major cause of death during floods is people entering or travelling through floodwater.
"Never drive, ride, walk or play in floodwater. If it's flooded, forget it," FRNSW said.
FRNSW currently has strike teams operating out of Forbes, Moama and Walgett, as well as rapid damage assessment teams across impacted areas.
In a dire prediction, based on the latest weather forecasts, it's expected the current flood event could last until February next year.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
