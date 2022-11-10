Wagga's Jada Whyman is one step closer to earning herself a Matildas cap after being added to the side's 24-player squad for the upcoming international friendlies.
Matildas will take on Blagult (Sweden) in Melbourne this weekend and Thailand in Sydney next week.
This is Whyman's second call into the Matildas camp this year following the goal keepers record-breaking season with Sydney Football Club in the A-League.
She travelled to Melbourne on Monday and was seen training with a small group of players while her teammates arrived back in the country after playing in overseas leagues.
Two other goal keepers have been named in the Matildas squad alongside Whyman, Teagan Micah (12 caps) and Lydia Williams (102 caps).
Whyman has played for Australia on several occasions in junior and under 23 sides since her debut at age 13 but is yet to make her senior debut.
The Matildas play Sweden at 2:45pm on Saturday, November 10 in Melbourne.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
