The Daily Advertiser

Whyman called into Matildas squad for international friendly games

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga-born goal keeper Jada Whyman has been called into the Matildas squad ahead of their international friendly matches this week. Picture Sydney FC

Wagga's Jada Whyman is one step closer to earning herself a Matildas cap after being added to the side's 24-player squad for the upcoming international friendlies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.