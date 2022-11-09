Parts of Darlington Point have been ordered to evacuate within hours.
Those in the Darlington Point Caravan Park and parts of the town in the east need to leave by 7pm on Wednesday, the State Emergency Service said.
The direction was issued just after 3pm and affects the area of the township bounded by the Murrumbidgee River to the west and south, Narrand Street to the north and just past Darlington Street to the east.
"You must evacuate before this time because dangerous floodwaters are continuing to rise," the SES said.
"You should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding."
The river, which was at 7.53m and in major flood at 3pm, is predicted to peak around 7.8m on Friday.
Low-lying areas may become inundated by dangerous floodwaters and roads may be closed or become impassible, the SES said.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between.
