Wagga hosts its historic first NSW Supreme Court hearing of the Court of Appeal

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated November 9 2022 - 7:38pm, first published 5:00pm
Chief Justice of NSW Andrew Bell (third from right) with (from left) Magistrate Christopher Halburd, Judge Gordon Lerve, Court of Appeal justices Tony Meagher and Anna Mitchelmore, and Magistrate Rebecca Hosking hold a ceremony on Wednesday to welcome the Court of Appeal to its historic first hearing at Wagga Court House. Picture by pool/7News Riverina.

The NSW Court of Appeal has been hosted in Wagga for the first time since the city started holding its own court sessions back in 1847.

