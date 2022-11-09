The NSW Court of Appeal has been hosted in Wagga for the first time since the city started holding its own court sessions back in 1847.
The appellate court, which is part of the NSW Supreme Court, sat in Wagga yesterday to hear an appeal against a civil case ruling involving a family dispute over 215 acres at Gregadoo and $370,000 in alleged loans and interest.
NSW Chief Justice Andrew Bell and Court of Appeal justices Tony Meagher and Anna Mitchelmore took part in a ceremony in the court room that usually serves as Wagga's District Court.
Justice Bell said he had intended to have the Court of Appeal sit in more regional areas following hearings in Newcastle and Orange but his plans were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"From my previous experience sitting in Wagga, I am aware of the strength, professionalism and courtesy of lawyers in this city and the region," he said.
"It is a matter of pure coincidence, but historically significant nevertheless, that this year marks the 175th anniversary since the first sittings of the Court of Petty Sessions in Wagga.
"It is also the 175th anniversary of the construction of Wagga's first court house in 1847."
Justice Bell noted that the venue for hearings was often a contested matter, referring to a Sydney Morning Herald story from October 6, 1888 in which the defendant in a breach of promise of marriage applied to have the case heard in Wagga.
The man's barrister claimed his client would not receive a fair trial in Sydney due to prior newspaper coverage.
The plaintiff's barrister said their client was not likely to obtain a fair trial at Wagga, "owing to the defendant being a solicitor practising at Wagga therefore likely to be on friendly terms with residents who might be on the jury".
"I am happy to say that, in the appeal we will hear, no one has questioned the choice of venue, still less the integrity of the tribunal," Justice Bell said.
"We look forward to future sittings in Wagga."
Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon welcomed the Court of Appeal for its first visit, pointing out the city's library held a collection of materials related to the famous court case of Wagga butcher Thomas Castro, who claimed in 1866 to be a missing wealthy Englishman named Roger Charles Tichborne.
Nicholas Broadbent, representing the NSW Bar Association, spoke of how Wagga's first police magistrate, Henry Baylis, was robbed at gunpoint by 'Mad Dog' Morgan and later shot and injured during a fight with the bushranger.
Justice Bell joked that he had no idea being a Wagga magistrate was so dangerous.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
