A new date has been set for an upcoming fundraiser for Wagga dad Alex McDonald after unprecedented wet weather and a break and enter into the venue last week saw event supplies stolen.
East Wagga Kooringal Football Club vice president Darren Cuthbert said those two events meant the fundraiser had to be postponed to the following week.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said someone had forced entry into the football club on Monday evening, stealing alcohol and meat.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information - including anyone who noticed anything suspicious from Monday night - is urged to call Wagga Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," the spokesperson said.
With the theft and floodwater lingering from last week across East Wagga, organisers have decided to hold the Charity Car and Bike Show fundraiser at the Gumly Oval on Pioneer Avenue a week later, on Sunday, November 20 from 10am.
Funds raised will go towards purchasing an accessible car for Mr McDonald, a long-time trainer at the club.
Mr McDonald suffered a stroke in September, 2021, which has left him with Locked-in Syndrome, meaning he has lost significant use of his body.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
