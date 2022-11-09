"Lockdowns hurt turnover for the first five months and distribution v prior year, however the club's record breaking 2022 Town Plate and Gold Cup day trading profits, as well as large profits on Aggies, Xmas Party, Ted Ryder, Kooringal Stud prelude day and Championships were able to underpin a huge result, in line with prior years like for like after deducting last year's one-off government support funding," Harrison wrote in the club's 160th annual report.