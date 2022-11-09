MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club (MTC) has announced another healthy profit from the most recent financial year.
MTC treasurer Brett Bradley announced a cash surplus of $481,664 at Tuesday night's annual general meeting.
After taking out non-cash depreciation expenses of $166,101, it left the club with a total comprehensive income of $315,563 for the 2021-22 financial year.
MTC president Geoff Harrison explained how a record-breaking Wagga Gold Cup carnival helped deliver an outstanding result after COVID-enforced lockdowns hurt betting turnover early in the year.
"Lockdowns hurt turnover for the first five months and distribution v prior year, however the club's record breaking 2022 Town Plate and Gold Cup day trading profits, as well as large profits on Aggies, Xmas Party, Ted Ryder, Kooringal Stud prelude day and Championships were able to underpin a huge result, in line with prior years like for like after deducting last year's one-off government support funding," Harrison wrote in the club's 160th annual report.
MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario explained that the big race days again delivered outstanding results for the club.
He said the 2021 Aggies race day was both profitable and successful despite COVID restrictions, while the Country Championships was a 'huge success' with a crowd of about 2000 in attendance.
Ferrario said the Gold Cup carnival was the year's big winner.
"The Town Plate continues to grow each year with a crowd of 3000 and a record profit," he said.
"Gold Cup day was also a record profit on the back of our most ever hospitality packages that were sold out months prior."
The profit was delivered despite the club continuing with consultancy work to have their $6.9 stable complex project shovel ready.
Non-raceday functions were still severely impacted by COVID, while the club carried out capital improvement works, such as an upgrade of the member's bar and carpet, new jump out barriers and the new winning post for the course proper and Riverside track.
Harrison also paid tribute to the club's staff, both casual and full-time, for their efforts ensuring it was another profitable year for the MTC.
