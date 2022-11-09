Wagga pharmacists say there are less people receiving their COVID-19 vaccination boosters than earlier this year, as a new wave causes cases to spike across the state.
Australian health authorities last week said they were preparing for a rise in COVID-19 cases over the coming weeks as new Omicron variants XBB and BQ 1 spread.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District acting director of public health Alison Nikitas said vaccination was still the best protection against the virus.
"The protection from vaccination and previous infections continues to reduce the risk of severe illness, however the elderly and people with underlying health conditions will continue to be at higher risk," she said.
"As we go through the next wave we can all do things to protect the vulnerable."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Lake Albert Pharmacy pharmacist Fiona Horsley said she has seen a decline in the number of people coming to recieve their latest vaccination.
She said she believed it was due to residents becoming complacent, "particularly in the country".
"We were doing many more at the beginning of the year," she said.
"I don't believe everybody is up to date."
At the end of September, more than 95 per cent of Wagga residents aged 16 and over had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In comparison, only 72 per cent of all residents over 16 had received their third dose.
Across NSW, just under a third of people over 30 have had a fourth vaccine dose despite being eligible since July, the latest data released on November 3 found.
Pharmacist at Terry White Chemmart in Tolland Hani Fanous said he has had to throw vaccine doses away that have passed their one month use-by dates because there were so little people getting vaccinated.
"Vaccinations have decreased a lot... but we still have cases in Wagga," he said.
"I don't think people over 30 realise they're eligible [for the fourth dose]."
Mr Fanous asked anyone over 30 who hasn't had their fourth COVID-19 vaccination to book in.
Wagga GP Dr Ayman Shenouda said while the new virus variation were less severe than others, the "new phase" of managing COVID-19 relied on individual accountability.
"This phase is depending on the responsibility of the patient to be aware of the new wave, aware that [case] numbers are increasing," he said.
"Whoever is due for immunisation should have their immunisation to make sure we are fully immunised."
Dr Shenouda also said anyone who is more vulnerable to the virus can contact their GP and pharmacy, who can deliver anti-viral medications to their home should they contract COVID-19.
Ms Nikitas urged anyone with flu-like symptoms to test for COVID-19 and to remain at home, if possible. If not, she said to continue to wear a mask indoors and on public transport, and avoid crowded places.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.