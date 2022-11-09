Letters: A better way to fix the Gobba Bridge

There is a push for another Gobba Bridge to fix the traffic congestion - but will it?
From the recent traffic issues caused by the flooding, it seems that perhaps at least two flood-free routes are needed.
Eunony Bridge isn't good enough because the access roads are not flood-free.
The Gobba Bridge traffic issue, as we know, results from the access routes on either side of the bridge being too congested at peak times.
Duplicating the bridge will only increase the traffic jams on either side of the bridge.
Whereas having two flood-free routes going into central Wagga would maintain a better flow at all times.
I hear many people saying that heat waves, floods, bushfires, droughts and unstable weather events have been common and reoccurring for millions of years, and therefore cannot be blamed on the actions of humans.
Of course, those that say the above listed events are not only recent occurrences are totally correct. The problem is that the listed climatic events are being greatly magnified as a result of human induced climate change.
What before would have been considered to be a normal occurring climatic event, we have all seen so often now, has become a terrible disaster.
More and more reports are being released by scientists indicating that as the volume of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continues to rapidly rise, as a result of burning fossil fuels to produce energy, the devastation caused by many greatly enlarged climatic events will also increase.
This increase will be somewhat in tandem with the inevitable rise of increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Humans, I am sorry to say, have certainly caused climate change and must now assume full responsibility to urgently counter their own created climate mess.
You can always tell that a radio or TV reporter is a newbie in town when they pronounce the place name Gobbagombalin as "Gobbagombaarlin", with the emphasis on the "baar" bit!
Ask the old-timers who live in the area and they'll tell you that it's pronounced "Gobbagumblin". Have a nice day.
More than $500 million has been allocated to fix Albury Hospital, how far that will go is debatable when you include a multi-storey car park.
The big problem nobody seems to realise is that there is no extra funding for the running of the hospital so no more nurses, doctors or equipment. Build as many new wards as you can, but they will not open because there are no staff to operate them.
The hospital receives between 33 per cent and 50 per cent less funding than comparable-sized hospitals, so it's still going to be a third world hospital.
