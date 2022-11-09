The Gobba Bridge duplication is now an election issue, a Wagga business leader has declared, as Transport for NSW reaffirms a decision on breaking the bottleneck is years away.
Wagga City Council said it expected to re-open a key North Wagga route later this week to ease flood-induced congestion but the issue, worsening with population growth, will remain a hot button topic.
Fed up with recent traffic blowing out travel times during peak hour in and out of Wagga, one Estella resident created a petition to help push duplication of the northern access route.
"I just thought while the premier had been in town, seen what was going on and everyone's still angry about the whole thing - why not strike while the iron is hot?" Trudie Wales said.
Ms Wales, who lived in Wagga when the Gobbagombalin Bridge was built, said she couldn't believe the lack of forward thinking that went into planning northern housing connected by one route.
"It's inadequate for normal days, let alone when there's flooding," she said.
"That bridge is always busy."
The online petition, which Ms Wales planned to send directly to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, Wagga MP Joe McGirr and Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke, had amassed close to 400 signatures by Wednesday afternoon.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the recently released Wagga Transport Plan identified the need to more broadly investigate solutions for transport and freight connectivity in Wagga.
"The expanded scope of investigations will look at possible solutions to network issues, with the duplication of the Gobbagombalin Bridge being part of this consideration," they said.
"Transport for NSW, in collaboration with Wagga Wagga City Council, will carry out these investigations within the next five years to determine the feasibility of the potential solutions and when they would need to be delivered."
Ms Wales said the timeline was inadequate with concerns beyond traffic like access for emergency vehicles.
"I don't think it's quick enough," she said.
"They all need to get their bums into gear and get on with it."
The $137 million Bomen special activation precinct being built in the coming years is set to create further traffic in and out of Wagga's north with the reported future creation of thousands of jobs.
Murray-Riverina regional manager for Business NSW Anthony McFarlane said the duplication of the bridge and "major freight corridor" was a key election priority.
"It's essential for that northern growth area," Mr McFarlane said.
Especially, McFarlane said, as Wagga continued its path towards a 100,000 population target by 2038.
"Wagga needs that key infrastructure to maintain the livability of the city," he said.
"It's a matter of Transport to NSW prioritising the project, so that it can be fast-tracked."
The Gobbagombalin Bridge is the only access route to suburbs and towns like Gobbagombalin, Estella, Boorooma, Oura and Junee when North Wagga roads are closed due to flooding as they have been the past week.
Wagga City Council director infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said council did not expect to reopen Hampden Avenue until at least Thursday, subject to favourable weather conditions.
Mr Faulkner did not provide a timeline for the reopening of Boorooma Street between Gardiner Street and the Olympic Highway, which was still covered in floodwater and required damage inspection.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
