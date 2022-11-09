A YOUNG list and a club that is moving forward were a couple of key attractions for Damien Papworth at North Wagga.
Papworth was announced as the new Saints coach this week, replacing Cayden Winter who is Ovens and Murray League bound.
Papworth is well-known and respected inside AFL Riverina circles on the back of a long involvement primarily at Wagga Tigers, and also Northern Jets.
The 39-year-old is returning to football in an official capacity for the first time in a couple of seasons after last helping Troy Maiden guide Wagga Tigers to the Riverina League premiership back in 2019.
Papworth had no prior involvement at North Wagga but was drawn to the coaching job after being contacted by Nigel Smith, who coached him at the Jets more than a decade ago.
"Across the journey I've probably knocked back a couple of jobs and not regretted it, but the old what if, but this was definitely out of the blue," Papworth explained.
"I didn't really have them on the radar or anything and then got a phone call off Nige. I played under him at the Jets years ago and it went from there.
"I got talking to them and it just seemed like a good fit. I asked myself why not? It should be a good challenge."
Papworth co-coached Wagga Tigers in 2010 and was an assistant coach over many seasons.
He is also a premiership player at Northern Jets.
Papworth said the past couple of years away from an official involvement in football helped him accept the North Wagga position.
"I think that break helped me too. Just that step back. Ever since I was eight or nine, or whenever I started playing, I've never really had a season off," he said.
"I'm really excited to sink my teeth back into coaching.
"It's a good young group so it just seemed like a really good fit."
North Wagga enjoyed a drought-breaking Farrer League premiership in 2019 and have remained one of the challengers since.
They were bundled out in the second week of finals this year and have lost some experience since, most notably former coaches Cayden Winter (North Albury) and Kirk Hamblin (retirement), while Nathan Dennis (North Albury) and Matt Parks (The Rock-Yerong Creek) have also moved on.
Papworth wants to remain competitive but also recognises there is an element of rebuilding to do.
"It's a young group, there's a couple of experienced players still there, but it will be exciting to see what the club can do, particularly being in a bit of a transition period with a new coach, they've lost a couple of the top senior blokes so we'll reset a few things and go again. That's exciting," he said.
"We'll set out to be competitive. Just build on last year with the previous boys' coaching and the good job they've done bringing these young guys through. That's what it's about. Just building on the past couple of seasons but also a mini rebuild. We'll focus on development and see how we can go."
North Wagga unsuccessfully applied for entry into the Riverina League this year and remain interested, particularly due to the problems associated with the Farrer League under 17.5 competition.
Papworth said that ambition, along with the junior to senior football pathway, were attractive.
"Just having the juniors pathway coming up to the seniors and the way they're headed. Obviously they've got aspirations to try and join the RFL and stuff like that. They're pressing forward," he said.
"They're a young list that plays a good brand of footy so that's exciting."
Papworth will look to try and add some experience to North Wagga's ranks over the off-season, particularly after their recent departures.
He knows recruiting can be tough but will try to bolster a couple of key areas.
"Probably just a couple of senior players or established players. They're young so if we can add a bit of experience, replace some of the games played that we're going to miss out on, experience wise, that would be good," he said.
"If we can jag a forward that would be super, and a couple of midfielders, but we'll just have to see what's out there and what's available."
