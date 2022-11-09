When Wagga mum Olivia Mullan gave birth to her son, William, at 37 through IVF she had no idea she was the perfect candidate for a postnatal mental episode.
Postnatal depression, anxiety and psychosis are just a few of the mental episodes both parents can experience after the birth of a child.
For Ms Mullan it was postnatal anxiety she was met with, and it was a battle she hadn't been prepared for.
"Had I known I was at high risk of experiencing a mental health episode beforehand, I probably would have sought more information and support," Ms Mullan said.
Having felt "normal" up until her son was eight weeks old, Ms Mullan found herself going down a spiral at a rapid pace.
Ms Mullan spent three weeks admitted into the St John of God Burwood Hospital Mother and Baby Unit, the only private specialist inpatient mental health service in NSW.
She was then followed up by the Gidget Foundation Australia, which provides support services for new families struggling with parenthood, for the next year.
Having lived in metropolitan Sydney at the time, Ms Mullan said she was lucky she had access to adequate help.
"It's not a dark tunnel that goes on forever, with the right help it is something that can be managed," she said.
"I'm fortunate that when my episode happened I was in Sydney, but I just don't think for rural mothers and fathers, we just don't have enough support out here."
Wagga Women's Health Centre acting director Nic McHenry said help is available locally to mother's through the centre.
"We are taking referrals and we have counsellors available for whatever it is our client needs for however long or short they need," she said.
"Support is super important for parents and not only through friends and family but through organisations like the Wagga Women's Health Centre which can alleviate the pressure on families and partners."
NSW Government funding announced last week has promised an investment of $26.2 million for the opening of 12 new perinatal mental health centres for expectant and new parents over the next four years.
The investment includes over $10 million for Medicare and associated costs for the provision of free psychological support at the centres.
