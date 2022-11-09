The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's National Audits Group took out the award for Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion, while Big Springs Water won Excellence in Sustainability

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
November 9 2022 - 10:00pm
Waggas National Audits Group won in the Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion category. The firm's business manager Bobbie-Jo Mitchell alongside Senior Audit manager Chang Chow and director Steve Prowse.

Two Wagga companies took out awards as the best businesses across the Murray and Riverina were lauded in a ceremony last week.

