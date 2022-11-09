Two Wagga companies took out awards as the best businesses across the Murray and Riverina were lauded in a ceremony last week.
The 2022 Murray Riverina Business Awards recognised over a dozen high achieving businesses and Wagga's Big Springs Water and National Audits Group took out top honours.
Wagga's National Audits Group won in the Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion category and director Steve Prowse said his team are a "multicultural Brady bunch" who reflect the makeup of a diverse, growing city.
"In terms of the firm's approach to gender diversity, race and cultural diversity, we put that as a high priority," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The firm has a near 50-50 gender split, age ranges from 19-69 and within the team of 33, represent 9 different cultural backgrounds.
"To be able to be part of a company that embraces that Australian multicultural diversity ... is really rewarding and we certainly give more than just lip service," he said.
"That diversity and those differences is what binds us together."
Senior Audit manager Chang Chow has lived in regional Australia for the past 24 years, the last four of which has been in Wagga working with the National Audits group.
Originally from Malaysia, he said the firm's focus on diversity is reflective of a change he has seen in regional Australia more broadly.
He feels the firm offers career progression but also feels comfortable in a workplace that has such diversity.
"I think what makes this a great place to work is ... it's a place that looks after you, that's the main thing, you have to look after people because we're the main assets in our business," he said.
Big Springs Water won the Excellence in Sustainability Award and for Owner and general manager Angus Wilson it's confirmation that the company is heading in the right direction.
"It's overwhelming," said Mr Wilson.
Earlier this year the company became the first in the state to be certified carbon neutral.
"It's mainly from a moral, personal, obligation. There's not much you can do in the picture, but there's things you can do in your home and in your business so that was the decision [we] made."
"Our future is ... to have zero footprint," he said.
The company doesn't sell many single use plastic bottles, Mr Wilson said, their forklifts are electric and recently planted around 24,000 trees on their property and moved to an 80 per cent reliance on solar energy to be certified as carbon neutral.
And this year they received a grant so they will be able to double production of their returnable water bottles, further cementing their green credentials.
"It makes us feel good, it makes our staff feel good and it gives our customers a sustainable product in the market.
"I feel like now a lot of private companies, small businesses, have sustainability in mind."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.