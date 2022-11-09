Four years ago, Wagga's Rebecca Miller never thought she'd be paid to play football, now she's preparing to play for Richmond in their sold out semi-final against North Melbourne this weekend.
The accomplished defender was part of the clubs inaugural women's side in 2020 and stepped into a leadership role in the second half of 2022.
AFLW season seven hasn't been all smooth sailing for Miller though, after sustaining a hamstring injury in round three. Re-straining it at training, she was unable to return to play until round nine, and finding her feet as an off-field leader came with its challenges.
"When I had my restrain and had to have another three weeks off, that's when I found it hardest," Miller said.
"I did seek out our leadership and culture person, as well as our performance mindset coach, to help me mentally with my mindset, but also with how do I lead when you're on the sidelines, because it's easy to lead on the field but when you're not playing, how do you lead?"
Miller hadn't missed a game since the club's competition debut before her injury and she said being unable to play gave her a renewed appreciation for her position.
Returning to the side for Richmond's 43-point demolishing of GWS in round nine, Miller said it was good to be with her beloved back line after watching from the sidelines for five weeks.
"I love being part of this Tigers group and I love being part of the back line. It's a unique line to be a part of, the back line, I like to say it's all hard work and no glory down the back, it takes a special kind of person," Miller said.
Two weeks later and she ran out to play in the clubs first finals appearance.
"There were pinch me moments throughout the week and even on game day as well. From the first season to now, it's completely different," Miller said.
"Three years ago, if you told me this is the week we would be heading into, I wouldn't believe you. We've worked very hard over those three years to get to where we are and I'm really really proud to be inaugural Tiger and to see that change and growth is pretty cool."
After going down to Brisbane 5.9 (39) to 3.4 (22) on Saturday, Richmond are preparing to face North Melbourne in a déjà vu semi-final.
The clubs played just two weeks ago in the last home and away round of the season, battling it out in an eventual 3.9 (27) to Richmond's 4.3 (27) draw.
"Just one point would be nice, I'll take one point," Miller said.
"It's super exciting obviously, and we did have that loss last week, but we'll take a lot of learning from it as well."
There have been significant media coverage around the ground allocation for the game, which is scheduled at Richmond's home Punt Road oval, with a capacity of 2500.
There's been calls for the game to be moved to a field with a bigger capacity, but Miller said she's excited for it to stay where it is.
"That's all I hear about at the moment but I try and re-frame it, like, how good is it that people are talking about our game, there's hype around it now," she said.
While acknowledging the disappointment of fans who missed out on tickets, Miller said she's excited to run out to a "pumping" home crowd.
"It's still pretty surreal and it's been a mind-blowing week," she said.
"It's been like that week-on-week, finishing top four was mind-blowing, heading to out first final against Lions was mind blowing, a packed out Punt Road this week is mind blowing."
"You talk about living the dream and it's really coming to fruition right now."
Richmond will play North Melbourne in a semi-final on Saturday afternoon at Punt Road Oval.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
