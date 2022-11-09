The Daily Advertiser

Michael Finn has kept his expectations low ahead of the Bidgee Cup final with Tiggerlong Car set to take on a high quality field on Friday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 9 2022 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Finn with Tiggerlong Car ahead of the Bidgee Cup final on Friday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

The Michael Finn trained Tiggerlong Car is one of two local dogs that will try and claim the Bidgee Cup final being held on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.