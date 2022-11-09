The Michael Finn trained Tiggerlong Car is one of two local dogs that will try and claim the Bidgee Cup final being held on Friday.
Tiggerlong Car qualified for the final after finishing third in the second heat, with her finishing behind the Samantha Grenfell trained Vayda Bale and Michael Clayton trained Start Packing.
While glad to have the opportunity to claim the $25 000 first place cheque, Finn was keeping his expectations in check ahead of the big race.
"It's good money for around Wagga," Finn said.
"You have got to be in it to win it and she is well boxed, but she would be one of the outsiders in the field I think.
"There are some good city class dogs in the field and she is not really up to that."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
While downplaying his chances, Finn did say that Tiggerlong Car had drawn an ideal box and that the home track would be an advantage to her chances.
"She knows the track and she won't be out of place there," he said.
"There is a bit of an advantage knowing the home track and there is two local dogs in there, so they are in with a chance.
"If I could have picked a box I would have picked eight."
Finn was unable to see Tiggerlong Car race her way into the final on Friday due to being flooded in, however will be in attendance to try and see her claim the Bidgee Cup.
Ahead of the final, Finn had Veyda Bale as the dog to beat with him declaring that she is the class of the field.
"She holds the first section record up there," he said.
"She is really quick out of the box and will be hard to beat."
While it will be a challenge to knock off Veyda Bale, Finn said that Tiggerlong Car was in with a shot and would just have to see how the race turns out.
"In the first section she is pretty good," he said.
"She is just a little bit flat down the back in the middle section, but we will just see what happens I suppose.
"Once you are in there, anything can happen in the race.
"It's a pretty good field with some good city class dogs in it, so we can just hope for the best."
In addition to Tiggerlong Car, Finn will also have Tiggerlong Zap racing in the Ladbroke It! Maiden over 320m as well as Tiggerlong Water competing in the The Wagga 400m Final for fourth and fifth grades.
