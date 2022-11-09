SOUTHERN District star Front Page is off to the spelling paddock after arguably the most impressive performance of his career last Saturday.
Front Page took on the country's best sprinters in the group one $3 million Darley Champions Sprint (1200m), where he finished a gallant 10th, beaten just 1.5 lengths by winner Roch 'N' Horse.
It was a big effort by Front Page, who didn't have the race run to suit but he battled on bravely to fight out the finish with the likes of Nature Strip, Giga Kick, Bella Nipotina and more.
The performance left Duryea to ponder a trip to Perth for the group one carnival there but ultimately the decision was made to send Front Page for a well-earned spell.
"He's gone to the paddock. There's nothing around for him," Duryea said.
"I'm not taking him to Perth. It gets too hard.
"The next few weeks in Melbourne are standalone meetings at Ballarat and Pakenham so I decided to give him a spell."
His preparation was short but sweet. He provided lifelong memories for connections with victory in the $2 million Kosiciuszko and then proved he could match it with the best in the major sprint of the Flemington spring carnival.
Duryea could not be prouder of Front Page.
"He did us proud," he said.
"He went from Randwick to Flemington on the two biggest stages, on two of the biggest days of racing and never let us down.
"He deserves a bit of a break and we'll bring him back for the autumn."
...
SOUTHERN District Racing Association (SDRA) have announced the finalists for the 2021-22 Horse of the Year awards.
Country Championships winner Another One headlines the six finalists in the open category.
Gary Colvin's stable star is joined by Mnementh, Takissacod, Zakeriz, Kitzbuhel and Gusonic as finalists for SDRA Horse of the Year.
Five of the six horses enjoyed wins in the metropolitan arena last season, while Zakeriz claimed the Queanbeyan and Cootamundra Cups, along with the Ted Ryder Cup Prelude.
Hardware Lane, Participator, Well In Sight and Miss Kirribilli are the finalists for the 3YO of the Year, while it will be between November Falls and Lunar Shoes for the 2YO of the Year.
The SDRA committee will vote on the awards ahead of their annual general meeting next month, where the winners will be announced and then presented at a suitable race meeting.
...
ALBURY trainer Ron Stubbs will be hoping lightning can strike twice at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
Stubbs will be out to claim another heat of the 955m challenge with Boss Lady Rocks.
The speedy mare broke through for her first metropolitan victory last Friday week when scoring a dominant four-length victory over the 955m trip at Moonee Valley.
Alana Kelly, who claimed 1.5 kilograms, will again be on board as Boss Lady Rocks tackles the $60,000 Benchmark 70 Handicap again.
The six-year-old mare is drawn barrier six in the field of 10.
...
A NUMBER of Southern District stables have enjoyed success across the state over the past couple of weeks.
It all started with the metropolitan win to Ron Stubbs.
Boss Lady Rocks kicked off her preparation with a dominant four-length romp in the $60,000 Benchmark 70 Handicap heat of the 955m challenge at Moonee Valley.
It took her career earnings past the $100,000 mark after just 11 starts, having now won four to go with four minor placings.
The Goulburn Cup meeting proved a good one for the region with both Flying Sultan and Lumber Dream cashing in on the showcase prizemoney.
The Rodger Waters-trained Lumber Dream won the $50,000 Country Magic Benchmark 66 Showcase Handicap (1600m), while Flying Sultan took out the Benchmark 66 Handicap (1200m) for Mitch Beer and Simon Miller.
Donna Scott has also enjoyed success. Incentive was an impressive first-up winner at Goulburn on Saturday, with Miller in the saddle, following on from Inproper's win at Albury.
Doug Gorrel also got a winner at Queanbeyan on Tuesday after Nick Heywood guided Would Be King to a strong victory.
...
ALBURY jockey Simon Miller is making up for lost time with a strong return to race riding.
Miller has returned four winners from 11 rides since returning after a couple of months off.
Wagga apprentice jockey Hannah Williams is also riding in good form after landing a win at Goulburn on Sunday.
Williams has ridden five winners in the past fortnight with 10 wins from her last 50 rides.
Nick Heywood rode a double at Queanbeyan on Tuesday, following on from a double at Canberra on Melbourne Cup day.
...
IT WAS an expensive trip to the races for Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale at Albury on Friday.
Despite finishing the day with a winning quinella, Dale was handed two $500 fines by stewards.
The first came when he presented two of his 14 runners for the day with incorrect saddles and saddlecloths.
He then copped another $500 for failing to declare jockeys on seven of his runners by the prescribed time.
...
FORMER Southern District steward Tom Moxon has been promoted.
Moxon was this week announced as the new deputy chairman of stewards for Racing NSW.
Steve Railton was announced as the new chairman of stewards, with Moxon promoted to deputy.
Moxon has been a senior steward and operations manager of the integrity department for the past few years after joining the metropolitan panel in 2008 after his stint in the Southern District.
...
GALLOPS
Friday: Gundagai (TAB)
Saturday: Gundagai (TAB)
TROTS
Saturday: Griffith (TAB)
Tuesday: Albury (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.