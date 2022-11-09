University IT experts will teach Wagga high school students how to protect sensitive information on their smartphones.
The CSU-led program will run seminars starting next year for more than 5000 students in Wagga, empowering the young smartphone users to protect data leakages and identity information.
CSU Associate Professor in Information Technology Yeslam Al-Saggaf said the program's aim was to help children understand the risks associated with their phones.
"On one hand, children want to be safe online, but on the other they let their smartphones leak a substantial amount of sensitive information about themselves," he said.
Schools involved in the program include Kooringal High School, Wagga Wagga Christian College, Mount Austin High School, The Riverina Anglican College, Wagga Wagga High School, Kildare Catholic College and Mater Dei Catholic College.
Funded by a grant from the federal government's eSafety Commissioner, the Wagga program is based on the dissertation work of CSU doctoral student Alan Ibbett.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Simple changes to settings of phones, iPads, Fitbits, smart watches and other similar devices can make dramatic differences in keeping their owners safe from tracking.
"Kids think they know all about their devices but they really don't," Mr Ibbett said.
"They think they're immune to everything and these problems are for someone else to deal with."
Data leakages, scams and hackers have become an everyday part of life in recent years, with Medibank and Optus data breaches making national headlines in the last month.
Mr Ibbett's program started by providing intrusive scenarios to schoolchildren like a stranger knowing exactly what time they would be in a specific location throughout the day or their travel patterns.
He would then create a "monitoring network around the school" using easy-to-buy equipment from an electronics store and show them what kind of data can be easily tracked.
"People can build up a profile of not only who you are but where you are and when you're likely to be there," Mr Ibbett said.
Settings alterations like changing the internal name of a phone or turning off Bluetooth and WiFi when not in use can help prevent the public tracking of identity data.
The 'Protecting children from smartphone leakage of security sensitive information' program will take place in Wagga between January 2023 and December 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.