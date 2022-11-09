The Daily Advertiser

CSU program aims to teach Wagga schools about phone data leakages and security

Updated November 9 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 4:45pm
Wagga CSU's Yeslam Al-Saggaf (inset) will help run the program for local schools in the hope of teaching better phone security from a young age. Picture supplied

University IT experts will teach Wagga high school students how to protect sensitive information on their smartphones.

