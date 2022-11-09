The Daily Advertiser

Riverina Tri Series has released their schedule for 2023 with The Rock kicking off proceedings at the end of January

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 9 2022 - 12:30pm
The Riverina Tri Series has announced their schedule for 2023 with The Rock to kick off the four-round series at the end of January. Picture by Les Smith

The Riverina Tri Series has released their calendar for the 2023 season, with the The Rock kicking off the four rounds on January 29.

