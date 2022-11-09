The Riverina Tri Series has released their calendar for the 2023 season, with the The Rock kicking off the four rounds on January 29.
Following The Rock, Ganmain, Holbrook and West Wyalong will complete the rest of the calendar.
West Wyalong event organiser Angus Westaway said it was good to have the calendar out early, as it gives competitors plenty of time to get themselves ready for the events.
"It's good to get it out about three months in advance," Westaway said.
"It gives anyone who wants to train up plenty of time so they can work their training around leading into some races."
With the events at The Rock, Ganmain and Holbrook drawing nearly 200 entrants, Westaway said there was a good mix of dedicated triathletes and those who compete for the social aspect.
"There is a core group of loyal triathletes that you will see at every race," he said.
"But what you also find is that each local race has a very strong contingent of local athletes.
"They are more the social first timers, then you have the core triathletes who are really embedded in the culture and follow the tri scene and will travel around to each race."
The Rock will kick off proceedings on January 29, with Ganmain (February 12), Holbrook (March 12) and West Wyalong (March 26) rounding up the 2023 calendar.
Westaway said he was happy with how the scheduling has worked, with there being some nice gaps in between the events.
"There is a bit more of a gap which is good," he said.
"I think last year we might have had three back to back and then a big break to West Wyalong.
"It's nicely spaced out this season with a few weeks in between each one."
With a little under three months until the first event takes place, Westaway was encouraging anyone who was interesting in competing to give it a crack.
"It's a great opportunity for local communities to support a local event and get involved in a great lifestyle sport in triathlon," he said.
"People have the opportunity to do a bit of swimming, biking and running and stay fit and healthy.
"They can have a bit of fun with family and friends or just compete with themselves over the different distances they can do."
