A well-attended Queen's Jubilee Tree Planting Ceremony was held by South Wagga Rotary Club on Friday.
A crowd of 72, including Rotary District Governor Geraldine Rurenga, Rotary Area Governor, Elaine Almond, Michael McCormack, Dr Joe McGirr, Senator Wes Fang, Mayor Dallas Tout, Aunty Kath Withers, was welcomed.
The ceremony was held at the park on Menzie Avenue, Kooringal, with trees planted there as well as at Henwood Park in Kooringal in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.
"The ceremony was well attended," Mrs Dunn said.
"The Amy Hurd Early Learning Centre children stole the show with their indigenous song and dances and Year 7 Kooringal High School students spoke well about their environmental hopes for the next 70 years."
