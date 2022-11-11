BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
Situated on five acres and located in one of the most sought-after streets in Lake Albert, this beautiful home presents itself to market for the very first time.
"Walking through the front gates you're instantly taken by the stunning gardens and striking facade hidden behind the street's hedge," selling agent Ryan Smith said.
This immaculate four bedroom home offers a modern kitchen with quality appliances, stone benches, an open dining area and two large family rooms.
With two beautiful large wood fires in each living room, reverse-cycle splits and ducted evaporative cooling, ducted gas heating every season is catered for.
The main bedroom is grandly proportioned with an ensuite and walk-in robe.
"With natural light flowing through and doors that open up to the manicured gardens it's a retreat from the world," Ryan said.
The remaining three bedrooms are all generously sized with built-in robes. There's also a separate study.
There's a two-bay carport with shed connected plus a huge colour bond shed with additional carport and wash bay and large concrete slab off the other side of the shed.
