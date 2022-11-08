The head of a Border transport company has defended one of his drivers filmed in a viral video viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
The Ron Finemore Transport driver and his damaged vehicle were filmed at a service station at Moree on Saturday.
A man filmed the driver at the site on the Newell Highway and took video of badly damaged wheels before posting the footage to social media.
Police said the driver had driven a "considerable distance with a number of shredded tyres".
"The rims on the vehicle caused damage to the roadway as well as posing a significant safety risk to other road users," a police spokesman said.
But Ron Finemore managing director Mark Parry said there was no evidence the driver had done anything wrong and the company had spoken to police about the matter.
"We are aware of it, we dealt with it on the weekend," he said.
"There's no evidence the driver has done anything wrong.
"There is no offence.
"The driver was driving on the road at 3am, once he realised he had an issue, he stopped.
"That video was some seven hours after the event while he was sitting in a truck waiting for assistance."
Mr Parry said the person who filmed the viral video "wants to make a hero of himself and have a go at anyone who's not an Australian driver".
After the video went viral, the company posted a message on its Facebook page to say it was disappointed by the incident and thankful there were no injuries.
Mr Parry said damage caused by recent rain could be behind the incident.
"At the moment the conditions of the roads are such that, whether they're passenger vehicles or heavy vehicles, there is a lot of tyre damage happening," he said.
"There are lots of issues with cars on the Hume getting flat tyres.
"He hasn't done anything wrong, the equipment hasn't done anything wrong."
Police are seeking witnesses to what occurred.
The driver told the person filming that the truck was okay, and a person off-camera said "that's bulls---".
The driver said he had driven 10 kilometers on the damaged wheels, but the person filming says "it looks a bit more than 10ks brother".
The video has been shared extensively on social media pages.
It's unclear how many times the video has been viewed, but one Facebook group shows the minute-long footage has been viewed more than 700,000 on the group's page alone.
