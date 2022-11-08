A flock of sheep has been saved from floodwaters as the Murrumbidgee River peaked at Narrandera this week.
Member of the Narrandera and Leeton volunteer rescue squads responded to reports scores of sheep had become stranded after an Oakbank Street property became inundated with floodwaters on Monday afternoon.
"We had to rescue 80 head of sheep by boat, and it took us about eight hours to complete," Narrandera VRA captain Alastair MacDonald said.
"It was a big effort, but fortunately every sheep was rescued."
Fortunately, the rescue was a success, with all of the sheep safely removed and relocated to safe ground.
"The Narrandera VRA have also been assisting the SES in flood rescues and welfare checks and assistance," he said.
On Tuesday the VRA assisted residents who were unable to get into town from their properties due to being blocked off.
"We have also done a few re-supply jobs," captain MacDonald said.
The river peaked at Narrandera on Tuesday just below 8.5 metres.
"That was a fortunately a little under what was predicted," SES southern zone deputy incident controller Shane Hargrave said.
He said this was at least 30 centimetres over the previous peak and that the SES were continuing to monitor the conditions.
"We will likely see the impact [of the flooding] stay around for a while."
The SES previously issued evacuation orders to residents in low-lying areas of the town.
"Fortunately, most of those [areas] were already evacuated from the previous [flood peak]."
However, he said this would extend the amount of time people must wait before they can return to their properties.
Aside from cutting off rural properties, floodwaters have cut off most highways out of town with the Irrigation Way to Leeton now also closed.
The Sturt Highway also remains closed east and west of Narrandera, while the Newell Highway is still closed south of the town, leaving that highway the only major road out of town.
While Narrandera residents are forced off their properties due to floodwaters, the local Lake Talbot Caravan Park has opened its doors through the Resilience NSW disaster relief scheme.
Caravan park owner Graeme Hoare said people have been asking for accommodation at the caravan park.
"We only have one person staying here at the moment, but there are a few other people looking now," Mr Hoare said.
Downstream, other communities are also starting to feel the impacts of the latest flood peak.
"On Monday we issued evacuation warnings for the low lying areas.
"As mentioned, most people were already removed from the previous [flood] event, and that includes Darlington Point, where a prepare to evacuate [order is in place].
"So we'll see that river rise over the next few days and we may escalate that as we see the local conditions starting to react to that peak."
Unfortunately, Mr Hargrave said SES expect properties in evacuated areas will be damaged.
"As the water recedes, we will be conducting damage assessments in those downstream communities as well," he said.
Those impacted by flooding can request disaster relief through Resilience NSW who can be contacted on 1300 306 548 or via email at: disasteraccommodation@resilience.nsw.gov.au or: disaster.welfare@facs.nsw.gov.au
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately.
If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
