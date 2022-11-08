The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, November 9

November 9 2022 - 5:30am
Letters: There are many clear reasons for concern over climate change

MANY REASONS FOR CLIMATE CONCERN

It has been interesting, but extremely concerning, to read in a number of respected scientific publications recently that the last time greenhouse gas emissions - including carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide - reached today's levels in the atmosphere was millions of years ago.

