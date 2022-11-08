Letters: There are many clear reasons for concern over climate change

It has been interesting, but extremely concerning, to read in a number of respected scientific publications recently that the last time greenhouse gas emissions - including carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide - reached today's levels in the atmosphere was millions of years ago.
At that time, evidence has been found of trees growing on the South Pole and sea level rising by 20 metres. The human race is already experiencing rising seas, terrible bush fires, floods, droughts and extremely unstable weather conditions.
The events of millions of years ago indicate strongly that unless humans can move with speed to control, and greatly lower the impact of human induced climate change, life on planet earth is heading towards a chaotic future.
The CEO of the Essendon Football Club resigned from his position after pressure on all sides due to his religious beliefs.
Surely every religious leader in this country, and all Christians especially, should rally in protest against such blatant religious discrimination.
I have heard not a whimper of objection from any leaders of religion on this issue. Have they not got the courage of their convictions to stand up to this challenge?
It was disturbing to read that in addition to removing habitat, increasing fire risk, and threatening water quality, three million tonnes of emissions come from the logging of Victoria's native forests each year ("Victoria logging emits 3m tonnes of carbon", 3/11).
Furthermore, taxpayers are paying VicForests to emit. According to the 2021 annual report, the Victorian government subsidised the operations of VicForests by $21 million.
Despite this, the company still managed to lose $4.7 million.
By stopping the logging, Victoria can not only save money and emissions but it can also save the remaining habitat of many of its nearly 2000 endangered species.
The Victorian government must bring forward the $200 million in the Victorian Forestry Plan to support workers, businesses and communities through the transition.
It's as obvious as the nose on a greater glider's face.
A new, single site Albury-Wodonga hospital needs to be built as soon as possible on a green site. Multi-storey would allow for replication of resources on each level - easier to get around for staff, patients and visitors. Nurses, doctors and other clinicians need and deserve the best working conditions for the best medical outcomes.
The premiers have come in at the last minute to promote their re-election chances, but have delivered a sub-standard promise. Surely those currently working in the hospitals on both sides of the border know what is required to deliver effective health services.
