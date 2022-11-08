The Daily Advertiser

Sturt Highway between Wagga and Collingullie reopened, but flooding cuts off access to Darlington Point

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:17pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roads continue to be affected by wild weather across the region. Picture by Andrew Manglesdorf

The Sturt Highway between Wagga and Collingullie is now reopened despite heavy rain conditions overnight, but the road remains closed between Collingullie and Darlington Point due to flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.