The Sturt Highway between Wagga and Collingullie is now reopened despite heavy rain conditions overnight, but the road remains closed between Collingullie and Darlington Point due to flooding.
Rain and flooding continues to heavily affect Riverina roads and locals wanting to travel to Darlington point must use diversions.
Motorists can take the Olympic Highway, onto Coolamon Road, Canola Way and Newell Highway to Narrandera. Then, Irrigation Way, Whitton Darlington Point Road and Kidman Way.
As for local roads, Wagga council confirms that Old Narrandera Road is open at Euberta.
And Oura Road is only partially open from Pattersons Road eastward with detours in place.
Motorists can access Wagga via Pattersons Road, Dunns Road, East Bomen Road onto Merino Road and then join the Olympic Highway.
While those travelling the other direction can take the Olympic Highway, Merino Road, East Bomen Road, Dunns Road to Pattersons Road, and join the Oura Road.
The Newell Highway is also still closed south of Narrandera, between Gillenbah and Jerilderie. The main thoroughfare is shut between between Sturt Highway and Kidman Way
Diversions run to Audley street, Irrigation Way, Binyah St (Whitton), Whitton Darlington Point Rd, Narrand Street, Bridge Street, Carrington Street, then Kidman Way to Jerilderie.
The Newell is also closed north between Forbes and Wyalong. The highway is closed between Lachlan Valley Way and Goldfields Way.
The Temora council Shire council advise emergency works are currently underway on the Burley Griffin Way approximately 6km east of Ariah Park near Harper's Lane.
Motorists are asked to allow extra time if travelling in this area.
Mary Gilmore Way remains closed while Goldfields Way is now open.
North of Corowa, the Riverina Highway is closed at Coreen.
The Riverina Highway and Federation Way are closed between Hopefield and Urana.
For full traffic information go to https://www.livetraffic.com/ or the Wagga council website for local conditions.
For information about local council roads, use the "council supplied information" tab on www.livetraffic.com or check with local councils
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
