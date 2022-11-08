The Daily Advertiser

North Wagga announce Damien Papworth as their new senior coach

By Matt Malone
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:23pm, first published 4:30pm
New North Wagga coach Damien Papworth (right) is welcomed to the club by Saints president Brendan Nilsen.

NORTH Wagga have ended their search for a new coach with the appointment of Damien Papworth.

Matt Malone

