NORTH Wagga have ended their search for a new coach with the appointment of Damien Papworth.
The Saints announced Papworth as their new non-playing coach this week, replacing the outgoing Cayden Winter, who has signed at North Albury.
Papworth is no stranger to the Farrer League, being a premiership player at Northern Jets.
Papworth also spent a season co-coaching Riverina League club Wagga Tigers, alongside Josh Gaynor, in 2010.
He also served as assistant coach at Tigers for a number of years.
North Wagga president Brendan Nilsen said Papworth is the right man for the job.
"He interviewed very well," Nilsen said.
"We're pretty happy. We went non-playing just because we were looking for an older head.
"We've got a young group, we've got a few leaving so that's the idea, to get some old heads around them and see where we end up."
North Wagga, the Farrer League premiers in 2019, were eliminated from this year's finals series in the second week, going down to The Rock-Yerong Creek in the first semi-final.
Since then, they've lost Winter and full-forward Nathan Dennis to North Albury, along with Matt Parks to The Rock-Yerong Creek.
The club is well-placed however having boasted one of the strongest under 17 squads in the Farrer League for a number of years.
The club was pursuing their options with under 17s at the end of this season, even looking into entering the Riverina League in a bid to find them more regular, consistent competition.
Nilsen said the Farrer under 17 competition remained a serious concern and hopes it will be addressed by AFL Riverina as soon as possible.
"We've been waiting since the end of the season to hear something. We're very interested to see where we're at with it," Nilsen said.
