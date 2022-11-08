The Daily Advertiser

Motorists rescued as heavy spring storm rains leave highway closed and Wagga roads flooded

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 8 2022 - 7:12pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Street was closed by the SES near the railway underpass after heavy rain late on Monday afternoon. Picture by Madeline Begley

Multiple rescues took place in Wagga on Monday as a severe thunderstorm system struck town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.