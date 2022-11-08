Multiple rescues took place in Wagga on Monday as a severe thunderstorm system struck town.
Wagga recorded 13.4 millimetres between 5.30 and 7.30pm on Monday, with almost 10 millimetres falling in less than 45 minutes.
As a result, the SES closed Edward Street (Sturt Highway) near the railway underpass, just days after a section of the highway in nearby East Wagga was forced to close due to the flooding Murrumbidgee River.
SES southern zone deputy incident controller Shane Hargrave said two rescues were conducted on the city's roads after the skies opened mid-Monday afternoon.
"[We received] quite a number of calls for assistance within the Wagga community, and also two flood rescues," Mr Hargrave said.
Mr Hargrave said these were of vehicles stuck in floodwaters due to flash flooding.
He said police attended and everyone was deemed safe throughout those calls.
Mr Hargrave said with the hot conditions set to continue for days, thunderstorms like those experienced in town on Monday night are also likely to continue across the region, "particularly towards the southwest slopes."
"But particularly through that rainfall we did see the water really react to a wet catchment and lead to flash flooding, particularly around Wagga as the storm focused on the city and surrounding areas," he said.
Mr Hargrave again reminded people not to walk, ride or drive through floodwaters.
"Especially with the catchment conditions being so reactive at the moment," he said.
"Those flash flood events are something we really need to be mindful of.
"It may catch drivers unaware if they are driving through low lying areas, so it's really important for people to monitor the conditions and make the decision not to drive through."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
