Community members will use an upcoming annual spring cleaning event to raise funds to support a friend whose livelihood has been placed on hold after a single-vehicle crash last week.
Wagga dad and owner of Angelo's Gardening Angel, Angelo Tseros crashed his car on Lake Albert Road, Kooringal, last Wednesday, destroying his vehicle, trailer and work equipment which was not insured.
A Gofundme Page was set up by Murrumbidgee Men's Shed co-founder Rhys Cummins in a bid to raise the funds needed to purchase Mr Tseros's new equipment.
Doing his bit to contribute to the cause, Wagga's Perry Almond will raise funds for the Gofundme Page by participating in the Wagga Garage Sale Trail.
Mr Almond is one of several residents of Lavender Place, Lake Albert, who will be taking part in the annual event, but his reasoning will be greater than most.
"I organised on behalf of a few residents in Lavender Place who wanted to take part," he said.
"But I'll be donating the funds raised from my sale to Angelo."
Wagga's Dee Macklan, the owner of Collective Interiors, will also be taking part in the Garage Sale Trail, proving the event isn't just a win for residents wanting to rehome goods.
"We are a new business that opened this year on the corner of Urana and Bourke streets, Turvey park," Mrs Macklan said.
"I joined the trail to promote that we are a business concentrating on re-use, repurpose, recycle: the core of us is upcycling and the restoring of furniture."
The Garage Sale Trail is a collaboration between Wagga City Council and Garage Sale Trail, allowing residents to sell and shop at two weekends of community garage sales.
The event will run on Saturday, November 12, Sunday, November 13, Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20.
To donate to the Gofundme Page visit: https://gofund.me/21e2f1fb
The Garage Sale Trail list can be viewed at: https://www.garagesaletrail.com.au/waggawagga.
