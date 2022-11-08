Robert Tuksar will return to Wagga City Wanderers as their women's coach for his first full season next year.
Tuksar was assisting Sam Gray at the beginning of the 2022 season before he stood up into the head coach role when Gray left the club.
After their 2022 campaign began with a 13-0 annihilation by Canberra Olympic, there was nowhere to go but up for the Wanderers.
Tuskar said the side had massive improvements over the season and it was good to see their progression through the competition.
"I just wanted to see them get better because I know they're good enough to, and they did," Tuksar said.
"Teams that smashed us at the start of the season, we improved every time we played a team we improved the result and that was huge for us."
By the end of the season Tuksar said they were comping well against top sides.
With just one win in 2022, Tuksar is expecting to continue to see significant improvement in 2023, with improved attitudes likely to reflect in the on-field performance.
"The whole culture on the field in that women's space was so much better as the season went on," Tuksar said.
"As they got more success and enjoyed being around each other and they bonded together, whereas we were struggling to do that a bit earlier in the season. They wanted to play for each other in the end and that made it a pleasure."
Based in Albury, Tuksar makes the three-hour round trip to Wagga to coach the side, and said while it can be the last thing he wants to do sometimes, he enjoys coaching enough to keep it up.
"In the middle of winter the last thing I want to do is knock off work and jump in a car for an hour and a half to get to training," he said.
"It's not that exciting, but you do it. It's my turn, my parents did it for me when I was young and so now it's my turn to do it for my kids."
Tuksar has two daughters who play for the Wanderers, and said it felt like the right thing to step up as coach given he was already around the club.
The side competes in the National Women's Premier League first grade competition, based in Canberra.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
