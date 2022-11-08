Locals are being reminded to stay on top of their allergies as a prolonged wet season may lead to a bumper thunderstorm asthma season.
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District recently issued their first public health alert for thunderstorm asthma for October 30 and 31 and experts warn more could be on the way.
Wagga is one of the few areas affected by the unique phenomenon, along with some areas of Victoria and Canberra.
A fertile spring season in the area brings on high pollen counts, followed by a dry period which allows the pollen to ripen. Then before a storm, the pollen gets whipped up into the atmosphere.
And if there's rain in the air, it expands and explodes, producing a very fine protein.
"Those proteins become much finer than normal pollen, so they can get right down into the airways," said MLHD Respiratory Clinical Nurse Consultant Robyn Paton.
People who have an asthma diagnosis and have been taking their preventive medicine are usually protected from such an event, providing they also stay indoors with doors and windows closed.
But for those undiagnosed, these weather events can mean trouble, she said.
"From past research, those that seemed to be more affected were those that had wheezed and sneezed, but didn't have a diagnosis of asthma. 98 per cent of those people had a diagnosis of hay fever and sinus the two weeks prior," she said.
People who have hayfever should consider getting themselves checked for asthma. As well as treating their hayfever as it is important to be able to keep a clear nose to better filter the air you breathe, Ms Paton said.
The enormous amount of wet weather and flooding may actually lead to higher than average pollen counts and a delayed thunderstorm asthma season, she said.
"I would expect if it's going to happen it's going to be later," Ms Paton said.
Supply chain issues
Kooringal Pharmacy co-owner Justin Smith has seen sales in reliever puffers and allergy medicines rise in recent weeks.
Nasonex spray sales, for example, have tripled from August to September. And as we come into allergy season, getting and keeping stock of allergy treatments becomes a problem, he said.
"Supply issues, which is typical of the season, but obviously the world itself there's other longer term issues," he said.
"Claritin kids goes out of stock every single year, eye drops goes out of stock, there's repeat offenders so we try and stock up on those pre the season."
Ms Paton said the transient nature of the Wagga community means many people moving to the area may not realise they will be affected by Wagga's unique allergy climate.
Added to that, many people post-COVID are now showing signs of asthma for the first time, she said.
Luke van der Rijt, co-owner of Southcity Pharmacy, often sees new residents present with their first symptoms of asthma.
"Obviously there's a lot of grass pollens in the air ... it's really common for some to come and they're coughing and wheezing," he said.
"They're new to the area and we have the discussion ... our recommendation is for them to see their GP and a lot of them will come back with an asthma diagnosis ... there's a unique make up of what is around Wagga in terms of pollen."
Ms Paton said people need to stay on top of their allergy and asthma medication at all times.
And she encourages people to sign up to receive alerts on peak danger days at science.csu.edu.au/asthma
