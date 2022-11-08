The Daily Advertiser

MLHD Respiratory expert Robyn Paton says people with undiagnosed asthma are particularly vulnerable to Wagga's climate

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated November 9 2022 - 10:32am, first published November 8 2022 - 6:00pm
Kooringal Pharmacy assistant Sally Payne with in-demand hayfever relief, which has been flying off the shelves. Picture by Madeline Begley

Locals are being reminded to stay on top of their allergies as a prolonged wet season may lead to a bumper thunderstorm asthma season.

