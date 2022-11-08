The Daily Advertiser

Former South Wagga all-rounder Blake Harper has led Eastern Suburbs to a draw after remaining unbeaten on 104 not out

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 8 2022 - 6:16pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former South Wagga all-rounder Blake Harper has scored his first century for Eastern Suburbs hitting an unbeaten 104 leading his side to a draw against St George. Picture by Les Smith

After taking three wickets last week for Eastern Suburbs, Blake Harper has now dominated with the bat scoring an unbeaten 104 as he led the Dolphins to a draw against St George.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.