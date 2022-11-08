After taking three wickets last week for Eastern Suburbs, Blake Harper has now dominated with the bat scoring an unbeaten 104 as he led the Dolphins to a draw against St George.
The former South Wagga all-rounder is adjusting nicely to the step-up in competition and said it was a good feeling to get his first century in Sydney.
"It is good to get a century, it doesn't matter what you are playing in," Harper said.
"I came in at number four this time as we had a first grade opening batsman come down into second grade.
"I got told to bat at four which I was happy with and I came in just before lunch, so the ball was pretty old and the spinners were on.
"So I just took my time and let myself build."
Chasing 357 for victory, Harper came to the crease at 2-83 and went to work alongside Samuel Greenland with the pair putting on a 162-run partnership before Greenland fell for 107.
Unfortunately for Harper, the Dolphins continued to lose wickets with him needing to change his objective and start playing for the draw.
"At the start when it was Greeny and I batting well as a partnership we knew there wasn't any stress up until the tea break," he said.
"Then we both came out after the tea break and said we are going to try and up the run rate a bit, but nothing too stupid because there was plenty of time left.
"Greeny got out not too long after tea and I was on around 70 and I started to up the pace a bit and went to 90 really quickly.
"But there was a stage there where we lost a couple of quick wickets and the message came out saying we had to go for the draw.
"So I had to reign it back in and just try and get through and get the draw."
Harper would end up reaching the end of the day alongside Will Lawrence, with the latter managing to fend off the final few overs despite only batting with one hand due to a broken finger.
The draw has the Dolphins sitting in 10th place following the opening four rounds with them recording a win, two draws and a no result following their first game abandonment.
Harper has been pretty happy with how the side has been going and says they are making steps forward every week.
"I think we are going quite well," he said.
"Each week we are improving to a point and even though we had 356 scored against us last game, there wasn't really a lot wrong that we did.
"We thought we bowled quite well and it was a great pitch to bat on and we didn't miss our length too much.
"They set a pretty big total and we knew it was going to be a massive ask to chase down those runs, but we settled for a draw.
"In the end it was a very close draw, but we thought that was a pretty good draw because St George is quite a strong side."
