Hundreds of Wagga residents went without clean water overnight after a major water main break in the CBD.
On top of wild storms and traffic chaos locals had no access to clean water from late Monday night until Tuesday morning.
Riverina water confirmed the break was not due to the weather, but rather an ageing pipe system.
It occurred at the corner of Docker and Shaw street but residents across town felt the effects.
Riverina Water director of engineering Bede Spannagle said the break was likely due to pressure changes brought on by works elsewhere.
"There was a water main break at the corner of Docker and Shaw streets. This is an older section of the network that has burst, most likely due to pressure changes from some nearby works," he said.
"Crews were quickly on site and worked for a number of hours through the night to isolate the break and minimise the impact on residents in the area."
Over the past two weeks Riverina Water has performed 14 mains repairs, 7 in Wagga and 7 across rural locations, up slightly from the same period in the past two years.
During the month of October they have fixed a total of 20 broken mains.
"We are not seeing too much of an increase in breaks at the moment," said Mr Spannagle.
"Though we have had some more significant breaks, such as at Main Street in Lake Albert last week, as a result of the ground being saturated and there being more pipe movement.
"It's something we are keeping a close eye on as we continue to have more wet weather."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.