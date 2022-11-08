Junior soccer stars from across Wagga will get into the World Cup spirit as Wagga Football hosts a mini-world cup.
Players aged 7 to fourteen have been invited to don their best green and gold for a mini-tournament before the Socceroos play Tunisia on November 26.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini said the day will be a fun way to support and promote the Socceroos Qatar World Cup bid from home.
"Anyone whether they've played or haven't played can come along and have a bit of fun," he said.
Players will be split into teams and then play each other once across the day before a grand final in each age group.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Dedini said the event is also a great way to drum up more interest in the sport locally.
"We only get a World Cup every four years, and to have them back to back, it's lucky that we have both the Socceroos and Matildas in the World Cup, it's perfect timing to keep promoting and keep growing the game locally and within our area," he said.
The 2022 men's FIFA World Cup is running in Qatar, and the Socceroos are playing at more reasonable times than usual.
Dedini said that many people will have memories of waking up in the middle of the night to watch the event, and that the 6am and 9pm local broadcast times are more accessible.
"I remember as a kid the alarm going off, and it was half the excitement, but we're pretty lucky to have a morning and night game, and a yuck one in the middle of the morning," he said.
"I think the 6am game will be perfect, because they can get up a little bit earlier and watch it while they get ready for school and the Saturday night game they should be able to watch as well."
Dedini said Football Wagga will ramp up their World Cup events over the next eight months, with the women's World Cup to be held in Australia next year.
The Mini World Cup will run at Gissing Oval on November 26.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.