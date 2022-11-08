The Daily Advertiser

Football Wagga hosts World Cup event for junior players

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 8 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junior Socceroos and Matildas are invited to play in a mini World Cup hosted by Football Wagga.

Junior soccer stars from across Wagga will get into the World Cup spirit as Wagga Football hosts a mini-world cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.