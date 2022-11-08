GUNDAGAI-Adelong Race Club will look to above for some help in getting Friday's Snake Gully Cup meeting off the ground.
The club will utilise the services of a helicopter on Wednesday in a bid to help the Gundagai track dry in time to stage Friday's feature race meeting.
Albury Race Club used the same tactic unsuccessfully on the morning of their Gold Cup meeting in 2019, while they were also used at Randwick earlier this year to help the Championships proceed.
The decision came after the Gundagai racecourse narrowly avoided a Monday evening storm that rolled across the Riverina, which would have all but spelt the end of the meeting had it hit.
"They got one millimetre and up the road from them got 45," Southern District chief steward Liam Martin reported on Tuesday.
Martin was again at Gundagai on Tuesday inspecting the track alongside top Wagga jockey Nick Heywood.
The club will utilise the helicopter on Wednesday before Martin inspects the course again.
Thursday afternoon then looms as decision time with a track gallop scheduled to help determine whether the meeting goes ahead.
"There is a fair bit of work to do yet," Martin said.
"I think we've decided to get a helicopter out there (on Wednesday). There's a section between the 1800 and the 1600, pretty well from the gap back towards the 1600, it's still sludge, all the residue from the river coming up. It's quite slippery.
"We'll try every avenue we possibly can to get the meeting away, everything possible."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The condition of the track, which was hit by floodwaters last week, has prompted a significant change to Saturday's card.
The $34,000 Hair of the Dog Cup, a Benchmark 66 Handicap and feature of the second day of the carnival, has been altered in distance from 1800 metres to 1580m.
The field size is also set to be reduced to 10 to accommodate for the softer parts of the track out wider.
It has taken a phenomenal amount of work from the Gundagai club to be even in a position where they are considered a chance to race on Friday.
"Massive," Martin described.
"Michael Crowe is out at there at the moment in boardshorts swimming in the dam, trying to get pumps going. Lenny Tozer is out there doing a heap. There is a fair bit happening. There has been three pumps out there pumping since Saturday trying to get the water off the inside of the track.
"We've got some good weather coming so hopefully these 25 degree days do some good to it.
"We will check it daily. I'll get out there once the helicopter has been out there for a couple of hours and see if it's improved and if we can get a mower on it and stuff like that.
"D-day will be on Thursday afternoon with Nick Heywood and see if we can get a horse around it."
Murrumbidgee Turf Club ground staff have also been on hand this week helping their Gundagai counterparts.
It highlights the teamwork from all involved to get Gundagai's iconic raceday to go ahead.
"I'm trying to get around it as much as possible to get the meeting away," Martin said.
Shelby Sixtysix (Danny Williams) 65, Irish Songs (Kurt Goldman) 61, Mnementh (Mitchell Beer) 61, Al Mah Haha (Tash Burleigh) 60.5, Another One (Gary Colvin) 58.5, Mensa Missile (Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott) 57.5, Marsabit (Danny Williams) 56, Ready To Humble (Nick Olive) 56, Tullys Gold (Craig Weeding) 54.5, Banger (Craig Widdison) 54, Fangela (Keith Dryden) 54, Mad As Zariz (Ron Weston & John Nisbet) 54, The Doctor's Son (John Whitelaw) 54, Ten Bells (Scott Collings) 54, Upper House (Norm Gardner) 54, Mr Magical (Jamie Stewart) 54, Super Helpful (Barbara Joseph, Paul & Matt Jones) 54, Morgenstern (Brett Robb) 54, Rainbow Thief (Andrew Dale) 54, Island Bay Boy (Tony Sergi) 54, Thistledo (David Blundell) 54, Hard Core (Joe Cleary) 54, Jalmari (Danny Williams) 54, Napoleon Solo (Natalie Jarvis) 54, Flying Sultan (Mitchell Beer) 54, Galaxy Force (Donna Scott) 54, Prophet's Pride (Matthew Kelley) 54, Dip Me Lid (Keith Dryden) 54, Mescaminto (Andrew Dale) 54, Mr Aloysius (Barbara Joseph, Paul & Matt Jones) 54, Harderthantherest (Keith Dryden) 54.
