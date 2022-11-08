TALENTED sportsman Heath Russell leads the Wagga City Golf Club championships by three shots after the opening round.
Russell, who entered the tournament with a plus one handicap, fired an opening round 76 to lead two-time winner Mick Hazell by three shots.
There is another shot then to Warren Lynch and Ken Middleton, who share a tie for third.
Russell, who co-coaches The Rock-Yerong Creek in the Farrer League, wasn't completely satisfied with his opening round.
"I probably wasn't. It was weird, I was nervous," Russell said.
"I was one under after seven and then bogied five in a row. I couldn't stop it, I was getting angry, I was just nervous.
"But to get yourself in contention, just to get the first one out of the way, I'm happy. It's a different beast, playing champs and having a bit more at stake."
Russell has been around the mark without winning in the club championships at Wagga City since his return to the sport in 2000.
He finished a shot behind Hazell in 2020, then settled for third last year.
Russell is happy to be in front of Hazell at this early stage.
"I think I've been chasing him for the last couple of years," he said.
"I think he was three up a couple of years ago so you would obviously take three in front but there's a long way to go."
A left-handed golfer, Russell is happy with his form but admitted some surprise about his impressive plus one handicap.
"I was hitting them ok. There were a couple of nine hole comps, because the course has been closed because it's been so wet. I didn't realise they counted towards your handicap but they do," he explained.
The city club will hold their second round on Saturday, followed by the final two rounds over the weekend of November 19-20.
