Wagga astronomer Michael Maher says the best way to see tonight's lunar eclipse is from above the treeline, and as the moon rises.
The total lunar eclipse will be visible across the country tonight, and should be visible as soon as the moon begins to rise at about 8pm.
Mr Maher said possible clear skies for the first time in months could make it the perfect time to view the eclipse.
"We've had the cloudiest period for a long, long while, and to score a lunar thing with no cloud is just great, because we haven't had that very often," he said.
"Get a high spot somewhere, anywhere around Wagga, and watch it from the moon coming up."
A lunar eclipse like the one tonight occurs when the sun, earth and moon align, and the red reflection from a blood moon is caused by the earth's atmosphere.
"Basically what happens is you've got the sun passing through the earth's atmosphere and if there's a lot of dust in the atmosphere, what projects onto the moon will change," Mr Maher said.
"It's very much to do with what we have in the atmosphere as to whether it's bright - it doesn't happen very often."
Mr Maher will be at the Rock Regional Observatory tonight, and anyone who is interested in taking a look through their telescopes is also welcome to visit.
If you have a telescope, tonight may also be the perfect time to use it.
"It'll be lovely. People can usually find the moon, and you won't need [a reflection filter]," he said.
"Normally people put filters on so they can look at the moon in detail."
Mr Maher believes there are plenty of residents who have their own telescopes at home, but might have no idea how to use them properly.
On Saturday, he hopes to change that by inviting anyone interested to learn how to use a telescope.
"There's just a couple of little tricks in using a telescope, that if you don't know, it won't work, and you'll find nothing in the sky," Mr Maher said.
"People always say 'I've got a telescope but I can't find anything except the moon'. That's a tragedy."
One of the tricks is how to align the finder scope with the actual telescope lens in order to find things in the sky.
"There's a little telescope on the side... it's very little but it looks at a very big piece of the sky," Mr Maher said.
"The big telescope looks at a very small piece of the sky, so if you don't have the two aligned, you can't find anything."
Mr Maher said at the workshop, he'll go through some history behind telescopes and some technical aspects like aligning the focal points.
"The number of times I've gone to somebody's house and within half an hour, all the kids in the family have said 'I know how to do it now," he said.
"A lot of people may turn up because there's a lot of telescopes out there."
The observatory currently has eight regular volunteers, and Mr Maher is hoping for another 20 or 30 keen stargazers to join.
"What we want to do is have a roster," Mr Maher said.
"And if it's a good night, there'll be somebody rostered on that can be here."
The blood moon will be visible in Wagga from about 8.09pm tonight. The total eclipse will last for an hour or two from about 9.16pm to 10.41pm.
The telescope workshop is from 1pm on Saturday, November 12, at the Rock Regional Observatory.
