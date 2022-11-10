Just inside a relatively non-descript garage on the edge of Lake Albert, music is blaring and heads are banging as the youthful talents of Depazzi prepare for their biggest ever performance.
The four Wagga teenagers behind the metal band are hoping to loudly etch their name into the city's music scene when they perform at Live Local Original alongside dozens of other local acts on Saturday.
Depazzi's drummer Hamish Comtesse, 15, believes his band's memorable style and infectious energy will make them stand out among a sea of talented musicians.
"We're a lot heavier than most of the bands you come across in Wagga. What we want from our music when we play live is for people to go 'oh f-ck, they were heavy'," Hamish said.
"We just need to go up there, play our best music and go from there - we think people are going to leave with us being the stand out."
The showcase is being held at the Wagga Civic Theatre and will be Depazzi's first time performing on a professional stage, featuring what will likely be their biggest ever crowd.
Event creator Vickie Burkinshaw said she was blown away when she first saw the teenagers perform during a rehearsal.
"Oh my God - they are going to be rock stars. Like seriously that's what I've been telling people," Ms Burkinshaw said.
About 38 different local acts will be performing their original songs at the event, including rappers, pop singers, acoustic guitarists and even a quartet of saxophonists.
Ms Burkinshaw said the aim is to showcase the Riverina's extraordinary talent while giving the young performers a chance to perform on a professional stage and giving them confidence to continue on their musical journeys.
Another performer taking the professional stage for the first time is Diya Bhengra, 16, who will be combining a "pop-acoustic style" with her love of languages.
She is hoping the event will be just as special for the audience as it is for the performers taking to the stage.
"It's a gift to be able to perform but it's also a gift for the audience to be able to hear original music for the very first time," Diya said.
"There's something special about being able to say 'I was one of the first people to hear that song' and who knows - it might go big."
Fellow musician Kayne Lyndon is "super excited" about the event and the fact young performers will be getting a chance to show off some of their own original music, rather than simply singing covers.
"A lot of people like that nostalgic feel of hearing something they know, but that power of connecting with a song you've never heard before and an artist you don't know is unlike anything else," Mr Lyndon said.
Live Local Original will be held at the Wagga Civic Theatre from 7.30pm on Saturday, November 12 - tickets are up to $25 and can be purchased from the Civic Theatre website.
