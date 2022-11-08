WATCH: SES outlines the latest on Riverina flooding situation

Some residents along the Murrumbidgee River near Narrandera were told on Monday that it was too late to leave and directed to shelter as floodwaters rose.
"It is now too late to leave safely as evacuation routes are likely to be cut off," the SES told residents of southern Narrandera.
"Seek shelter in a sturdy raised structure that can be safely accessed."
A flood peak of 8.7m was due to arrive late on Monday, the State Emergency Service's Scott McLennan said, and had reached 8.46m by 6pm.
At midday on Tuesday the river was holding steady in major flood at 8.48m, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The Darlington Point community was told to be ready to prepare to evacuate by 5pm on Wednesday, with streets in the east likely to be hit hardest by moderate flooding.
Those in Darlington Street's low-lying areas to the south, Boona Street, Roberts Lane and Park Lane told to monitor the situation and prepare for when the direction to go comes.
The Murrumbidgee River there is expected to reach the major flood level of 7.3m on Friday.
