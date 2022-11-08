The Daily Advertiser

Bertoldi takes top job at Wagga Netball Incorporated

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 8 2022 - 6:18pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Bertoldi has taken on the role of president at Wagga Netball Incorporated. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Netball Incorporated's new president Tanya Bertoldi is excited to continue the work of her predecessors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.