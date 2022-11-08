Wagga Netball Incorporated's new president Tanya Bertoldi is excited to continue the work of her predecessors.
The experienced netball administrator returned to Wagga in 2020 and after working as Wagga Netball Incorporated's secretary said she is ready to step up into the president's role.
Rosemary Clarke has held the role for the past five years, and Bertoldi said she learnt as much as possible from her before she departed.
"I worked very closely with Rosemary during my year as secretary and I needed to be a sponge because I was new to Wagga again and hadn't lived her for about 30 years, so coming back to Wagga I had a lot to learn in the role of secretary and very quickly," Bertoldi said.
"I am very much in favour of the direction that the association was going with Rosemary at the helm and there's lots of really amazing support people there," she said.
"It is a little bit of a change of guard and I think that while that can cause some waves of nervousness around the trap, at the same time I think that there is an immense amount of experience and enthusiasm, which I'm really excited about."
Looking forward Bertoldi hopes to use her work as a netball development officer at Netball NSW to help bring more opportunities into the organisation.
"I would really like to help the association develop more, particularly from grassroots and Net-Set-Go, from the little ones," she said.
"I'm very keen on trying to develop more umpires, trying to encourage more young girls to stay in the sport and take advantage of those leadership opportunities that are just so good for them."
Bertoldi herself stepped away from the sport as a teenager and her passion was reignited when her daughter began to play.
She hopes to work to keep more teenagers in the game for longer, but appreciates that it is a challenge being faced by sports across the board.
"I was one of those teenagers that left the sport and went on to touch football and other things playing with friends and mixed teams," she said.
"I'm really excited, really looking forward to it. It's different to what I've done before, but that's the excitement of it as well, and being back at my hometown and now coaching daughters and nieces of people I went to school with, it's really cool. I'm loving it."
The president role is tenured for four years.
Stepping down from the committee alongside Clarke is Nicole Wadley, Laraine Hill, and Melissa Wheatley.
The positions of social competition manager, umpire convener, and coach convener remain unfilled.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
