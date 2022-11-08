Ross Morgan is looking forward to returning to Wagga City Wanderers next season after previously coaching at the club in 2018-19.
Morgan is replacing Dave Leonard in the role and is coming off premiership success after leading Leeton United to the Pascoe Cup title alongside Rhys Jones.
Jones is also making the move back to the club after playing for the Wanderers in 2018 during Morgan's first season at the helm.
Morgan was excited to be back at the Wanderers, saying it was a great opportunity to return after achieving success with Leeton this season.
"Yeah it's good to be back at the club," Morgan said.
"Both Rhys and I enjoyed our time there previously and it was a great opportunity."
The Wanderers had an interesting season this year, unfortunately missing finals after losing their last four games.
With their U23s side claiming their third straight premiership, Morgan was confident of a strong showing in 2023.
"I think finishing top four is always the aim," he said.
"There was a good turnout there on Saturday at the first trials and it looks like most of the senior players are sticking around from last year which is good.
"Wanderers have always been a club that produces youth and promotes them up to the U23s and first grade and we will look to do that again this year."
After leading Leeton to the Pascoe Cup premiership this season, Morgan felt that the time was right to return to the Wanderers after United pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat Hanwood.
"We had this year in Pascoe with Leeton and it is a great club," he said.
"It is a club with a good culture and the commitment from the players showed through into that grand final.
"We could've been down six or seven at half-time, but then to come back and win a great game it just felt like the right time to move on."
Morgan was looking forward to working alongside Jones again with him also excited about having Liam Dedini and Michael Lucas remain in charge of the Wanderers U23s side.
"It was great last season, we work really well together," he said.
"But there is a good coaching team and Liam and Michael will stay on and be a part of the senior coaching team."
Jones is also excited ahead of his return to the Wanderers with him enjoying his time there as a player back in 2018.
"It's great to be back," he said.
"I was there in 2018 when Ross coached and I really enjoyed the club and it's a great club to be involved in.
"It's a real family club as well and they have done well the last few years, they have won three U23s and they have won a first grade title as well."
After spending six years with United, Jones admitted it was a hard decision to leave the club, but said that he would stay involved where he could.
"It was a hard decision," he said.
"I've been at Leeton for six years, so it is a club that is very close to my heart and I've really enjoyed coaching last year and I coached reserve grade the two years before that.
"It's a great club with a great culture and a fantastic club to be involved in, I'm still going to help out with certain junior days and help them when I can.
"But I've said in the past that the only club that I'd leave and go to would be Wagga Wanderers."
