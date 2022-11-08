The Daily Advertiser

Ross Morgan is looking forward to returning to Wagga City Wanderers next season where he will coach the men's first grade side

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:29pm, first published 3:30pm
Ross Morgan has returned to the Wanderers to coach the men's first grade team and will have Rhys Jones by his side after the pair led Leeton to the Pascoe Cup title this year. Picture from Wagga City Wanderers

Ross Morgan is looking forward to returning to Wagga City Wanderers next season after previously coaching at the club in 2018-19.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

