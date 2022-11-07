The Daily Advertiser

Police release CCTV footage after two stealing offences in Tumut

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 8 2022 - 10:44am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have released CCTV footage after two stealing offences in Tumut on Monday. Pictyre by NSW Police

Police are appealing for information following two stealing offences yesterday in Tumut which have been caught on CCTV footage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.