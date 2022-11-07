Police are appealing for information following two stealing offences yesterday in Tumut which have been caught on CCTV footage.
The CCTV footage released to the public on Tuesday shows a person attending a car wash and laundry on the Snowy Mountains Highway at about 1.30am on Monday.
The person was seen in the footage stealing coins after forcing entry to a machine.
Investigators released CCTV of a person who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
He is shown wearing a blue/grey coloured hooded jumper with a white "ECKO UNLTD" motif on back of the hood, black tracksuit pants with white motif on right leg, black and yellow Nike sneakers, a black face mask with a green Monster Energy logo, and red and black gardening gloves.
Anyone who recognises the person or has information relating to these incidents, is urged to contact Tumut Police on 6947 7199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
