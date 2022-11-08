Man who assaulted ex and new boyfriend told court order 'not just paper'

A Wagga man who shoved his ex-partner and assaulted her new boyfriend has been told by a magistrate that court orders are "not just pieces of paper".
Adam Kerry, 33, of Mount Austin, faced Wagga Local Court on Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty to common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Kerry also pleaded guilty to breaching an apprehended domestic violence order.
According to a statement of agreed facts, Kerry started sending Facebook messages to his ex-partner from 5pm on April 19.
The woman told Kerry to stop or she would call the police.
Kerry had already sent abusive messages to the woman's new partner at 11am that day and continued to send messages at 4pm.
"Your (sic) a gutless do c--- fancy taking another blokes (sic) girlfriend," one of the messages stated.
The male victim went for a walk to clear his head after receiving the messages and the female victim went out to look for him out of concern for his welfare.
Kerry was later filmed on CCTV parking his black Mitsubishi Triton utility near the female victim's vehicle in at a service station in Turvey Park.
Kerry grabbed the male victim by the collar and pulled him out of the female's vehicle and forcefully towards him.
Kerry clenched his left fist and swung his left arm into the male victim's face, making contact with his nose and left eye socket.
The blow immediately caused the male victim to bleed from his nose.
The female victim attempted to get between her partner and Kerry, resulting in Kerry pushing her in the chest.
The female feared that Kerry would further assault and injure her partner and herself as her attempts at pulling him away were failing.
She bit Kerry's right ear and yelled "you've breached your AVO and now you will go to jail".
After this Kerry went back to his utility and fled the location.
The male and female were taken to hospital and the man was treated for a broken nose and eye socket.
Kerry was arrested on April 20 and made admissions to the offences during an electronically recorded interview.
In court on Monday, Kerry's solicitor David Barron said his client had received a "very positive" sentencing assessment report.
"He has accepted full responsibility for his offending," Mr Barron said.
"He is here to be appropriately punished for his actions."
Mr Barron said his client was so worried in the days after the incident that he went to the doctor to have his medication checked.
"His medication has been adjusted and it has had a real impact on his thoughts and behaviour; he is now calm and mild," Mr Barron said.
Mr Barron said Kerry was able to resume full-time work and would be spending five days a week outside the area performing road maintenance.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd said Kerry was "one of those people who thinks that an AVO is just a piece of paper"
"The Supreme Court has given directions on how to deal with breaching an AVO," Magistrate Halburd said
"They are 'not to be regarded as rhetorical flourish .. with pervasive domestic violence rising to such a level'.
"That's the situation here."
Magistrate Halburd said Kerry did have "a lot going on in his life" at the time of the offending - 30 kilograms of weight loss and doubling of his medication - and did not have a prior record of violence.
Magistrate Halburd sentenced Kerry to a 13-month intensive correction order.
Mr Barron said his client understood that if he committed any further offences he could be sent straight to jail.
