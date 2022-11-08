A Wagga woman has been spared jail for making "serious" threats against a case worker who was assigned to her family member.
Terry Anne Domaille, 42, of Central Wagga, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.
According to a statement of police facts, Domaille used another person's phone to call the victim at 2.24pm on September 26.
Domaille demanded the case worker return a family member to her care and called her "a backstabbing piece of s---".
"I'll come down there and kill you, I'll find out where you live and come and rape you and your children," Domaille said to the victim.
Domaille told the victim not to hang up or she would kill their children.
"I will put [your] babies in a blender and murder [you]," Domaille said.
Domaille went on to tell the victim she had close relatives who were murderers and bikies and they would carry out her threats.
Domaille continued to make verbal threats against the victim after police arrived at her home and arrested her.
In court on Monday, Domaille's solicitor attempted to apply for a mental health diversion to deal with the matter without a conviction.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd said the solicitor he would have to make a different type of application as the charge was laid under federal laws.
The solicitor said Domaille wanted to proceed to sentence rather than obtaining another report to support the application.
Magistrate Halburd said he would not have granted the application anyway as the matter was "far too serious" for a diversion.
The solicitor said Domaille needed "a medium to short-term stay in residential mental health treatment".
Magistrate Halburd noted a report that said she "may not be assisted by long-term hospital stay" but was also "risk to self and others if she was returned to community without treatment".
The solicitor said Domaille had "changed dramatically" since when she was arrested.
"She was not taking a mood stabiliser at time of offending. She now is and it has had a massive impact on her behaviour," the solicitor said.
"Since then not had a need to self-medicate with cannabis; she is no longer a daily user."
The solicitor said Domaille had "formed a delusion" that the case worker was conspiring to steal her family member and other people close to her.
"She now recognises this as a nonsensical belief and not appropriate behaviour," the solicitor said.
Magistrate Halburd said Domaille had committed a "very serious example of this type of offence" but the sentence had to be balanced by her lack of prior record, early guilty plea and mental health issues including bipolar and borderline personality disorder.
Domaille was given an 18-month community correction order with conditions to abstain from alcohol and drugs and follow mental health treatment.
Domaille's victim was also granted an apprehended violence order banning any further physical or phone contact.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
