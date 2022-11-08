The Daily Advertiser

Terry Anne Domaille spared jail in Wagga Local Court for threat to put 'babies in a blender'

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated November 9 2022 - 10:31am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry Anne Domaille, 42, of Central Wagga, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Monday.

A Wagga woman has been spared jail for making "serious" threats against a case worker who was assigned to her family member.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.