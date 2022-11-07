The Daily Advertiser

Student to front court following alleged Young High School scissor incident

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 8 2022 - 9:54am, first published 7:56am
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Young after an incident at Young High School. File picture

A 15-year-old boy will appear in children's court after an alleged scissors incident at a Riverina high school resulting in the hospitalisation of a fellow student.

