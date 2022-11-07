A 15-year-old boy will appear in children's court after an alleged scissors incident at a Riverina high school resulting in the hospitalisation of a fellow student.
At about 1.15pm on Monday officers attached to The Hume Police District were called to Young High School at the corner of Campbell and Ripon Streets, Young, following reports a student was armed with a pair of scissors.
Upon arrival, a 15-year-old boy was located with a puncture wound to his ribs and a laceration to his back.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Young Hospital and was later released.
The school was placed into lockdown, and police arrested a 15-year-old boy on Campbell Street a short time later.
The arrested student was taken to Young Police Station where he was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless wounding, armed with intent commit indictable offence, and have custody of an offensive implement in a school.
The teen was refused bail to appear at a children's court today.
