Heavy rain has closed a stretch of the Sturt Highway through Wagga again.
The wild weather arrived shortly after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of the region upstream from Wagga, with communities such as Tumut and Gundagai alerted to potential heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
Wagga was hammered by heavy rain for almost an hour after the storm arrived, causing flash flooding that resulted in the closure of Hammond Avenue between Kooringal and Lake Albert roads.
The Transport Management Centre advised the highway was closed in both directions and advised travellers to use an alternative route.
The Apco service station in East Wagga advised its customers it would reopen on Tuesday.
"We are closed due to the flash flooding on Hammond [Avenue]," it said in a Facebook post.
"We will reopen 6am Tuesday. Keep safe, Wagga."
Meanwhile, traffic was backed up almost to Fitzmaurice Street as commuters tried to make their way north over the Gobbagombalin Bridge.
The bridge remains the only way in and out of the city to the north while Hampden Avenue in North Wagga is closed to all traffic bar locals.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
