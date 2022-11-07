The Daily Advertiser

Sturt Highway, Hammond Avenue closed after storm causes flash flooding in Wagga

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 8 2022 - 7:59am, first published November 7 2022 - 6:33pm
Hammond Avenue closed again after a heavy storm on Monday. Picture by Conor Burke

Heavy rain has closed a stretch of the Sturt Highway through Wagga again.

