A groundbreaking wellness centre in Wagga's west focusing on holistic treatments for veterans has launched a major new phase.
The Pro Patria Centre, located at the former Carmelite Monastery in Ashmont, is now welcoming medical patients through its doors with its first GP Dr James Read now practicing on site.
Originally from Sydney, Dr Read has spent his entire career working as a rural GP, including six years working as a doctor in the Northern Territory.
Despite moving back to Sydney when his mother became sick, Dr Read kept conducting fly in fly out work in remote areas including the Kimberley region in WA.
"Through my experience in indigenous health, I became interested in a much more holistic model of healthcare," he said.
Dr Read said he has found an overlap between indigenous people and veterans.
"They are both groups with complex healthcare needs and just focusing on drugs, surgical approaches doesn't really work very well," he said.
"If you want to deal with closing the gap in Indigenous health, you have to look at the whole context of what causes the health issues there.
"Right down to the core of it, it's spiritual dispossession, people being disconnected from a sense of meaning and purpose."
Dr Read said the same is true of veterans when they are out of the armed forces and suffer from an illness.
"Their sense of purpose was related to serving their country and putting their lives on the line.
"But when they get disconnected from that and have a whole lot of other issues, both physical and psychological, they can become quite profoundly unwell."
As such, Dr Read said both groups need a holistic approach to healthcare.
He said reconnection was also key, and Pro Patria has a big role to play there.
"Part of the reason for the centre here is to bring people back together, support them in a whole-person approach."
It came as the Classic & Historic Automobile Club of Australia presented a $15,000 donation towards the renovations this week.
Club president Des Gibbs said they chose to donate the funds to Pro Patria after raising them at their annual Swap Meet at the showground in July.
The funds went towards painting the walls of the recently renovated medical rooms at the centre.
Sheathers Painting were contracted to do the work and used over 9,000 litres of paint to revitalise the six newly-renovated rooms.
Pro Patria Trust chairman Gordon Saggers said the company was quick to provide workers for the job and even completed some of the work for free.
"Supporting locals is what we strive to achieve," Sheather's Painting project manager Natalie Creed said.
"If we can do that and help people out at the same time, we're more than happy to chip in financially to get things over the line."
Mr Saggers said the newly revamped facility will also soon house transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, led by Monarch Australia psychiatrist Dr Ted Cassidy.
The Pro Patria Centre is an innovative multidisciplinary facility focused on developing self-agency in veterans, first responders and their families to manage their own wellbeing.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
