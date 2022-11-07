The Daily Advertiser

Severe weather warning issued for Gundagai, Tumut, east of Wagga as heavy rains predicted

Daisy Huntly
Daisy Huntly
Updated November 7 2022 - 5:54pm, first published 5:00pm
Severe thunderstorm warning as heavy rains predicted upstream of Wagga

A severe weather warning has been issued for heavy rainfall that could produce flash flooding to Wagga's east and north.

