Severe thunderstorm warning as heavy rains predicted upstream of Wagga

A severe weather warning has been issued for heavy rainfall that could produce flash flooding to Wagga's east and north.
The Bureau of Meteorology distrubuted the warning around 4.20pm on Monday as slow-moving thunderstorms shifted through the region.
People in parts of the South West Slopes, Riverina, Snowy Mountains and several other forecast districts should be prepared for isolated heavy falls produced in the storms, the bureau said.
Gundagai, Tumut, Braidwood, Canberra, Queanbeyan and Tidbinbilla have been listed as likely to be affected, and a heavy storm hit Wagga just before 5pm.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfaill that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the bureau said in the warning.
The Tumut and Murrumbidgee rivers remain in minor flood, with the main flood peak now approaching Narrandera.
"Flood operations are being conducted by WaterNSW at Burrinjuck Dam," the bureau said.
"The dam releases will vary subject to inflow and downstream tributary flow rates. WaterNSW are working closely with the Bureau, NSW SES and landholders to plan release strategies."
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
